NBC Orders ‘Suits: L.A.’ Series

NBC has ordered legal drama Suits: L.A. to series. Aaron Korsh, who created the original Suits, is the creator.

Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg are in the cast.

The show centers on Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group that tests their loyalties to both Ted and each other and can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives.

UCP is producing the series with Hypnotic. Korsh executive produces with David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein. Victoria Mahoney is director and executive producer of the pilot.

Suits went for nine seasons on USA Network, starting in 2011. It found a larger audience streaming on both Netflix and Peacock.

NBC also ordered a series for Grosse Pointe Garden Society, about four members of a suburban garden club, from different walks of life, who get caught up in murder and mischief.

Melissa Fumero, AnnaSophia Robb, Ben Rappaport and Matthew Davis are in the cast.