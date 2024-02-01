NBC Lawyers Up With Another Reboot, Makes Pilot Order for 'Suits: L.A.'

NBC, which has successfully made it to season 2 with reboots of Quantum Leap and Night Court recently, just placed a pilot order in a jurisdiction that presents even more fruitful odds.

Suits L.A. will start production in late March in -- wait for it -- sunny Vancouver, with Aaron Korsh, creator of the original USA Network hit Suits, serving as writer and executive producer. Suits EPs David Bartis, Doug Limon and Gene Klein are also back. The pilot will be produced under the banner of Universal Content Productions.

None of the original cast, who famously did their thing in the Big Apple, appear to be coming back, at least as regulars.

Here's the logine that NBC provided Thursday: "Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

Created back in the halcyon days of USA Network's "Characters Wanted" branding initiative, under the direction of then NBCU cable content chief Bonnie Hammer, Suits had a solid if unspectacular nine-season run from 2011-2019.

Streaming domestically on both Peacock and Netflix, Suits has enjoyed a massive resurgence last year, rating as subscription streaming's most streamed show in the U.S. for 2023, according to Nielsen data. The research company claims the 57.7 million minutes of Suits streaming last year surpassed an annual engagement record set by The Office in 2020, when it amassed 57.1 million streaming minutes.