Three New Shows on NBC’s Fall Schedule

NBC has shared its fall schedule, with three new series set to premiere: Drama Brilliant Minds, with Zachary Quinto; comedy St. Denis Medical, with Wendi McLendon-Covey; and Reba McEntire comedy Happy’s Place.

For the 2024-2025 season, Mondays will have season 26 of The Voice and Brilliant Minds, which is inspired by the life of author and physician Oliver Sacks.

Tuesdays have St. Denis Medical, a mockumentary about an underfunded and understaffed hospital, then Night Court. The Voice is on at 9, then season two of The Irrational.

Wednesdays feature Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Thursdays have Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Shanola Hampton drama Found.

On Fridays it’s Happy’s Place, which sees McEntire’s character inherit her father’s bar, and learn her new business partner is a half-sister she never knew she had, then Lopez vs. Lopez and Dateline NBC.

Saturdays have Big Ten Saturday Night and Sundays offer Sunday Night Football.

Specials include People’s Choice Country Awards on September 26, Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, on November 25, and Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry.

Other annual specials include Christmas in Rockefeller Center, The National Dog Show and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The midseason will have the Tom Hanks natural history series The Americas. Hanks narrates the 10-part docuseries, which focuses on unique wildlife in North and South America.

Also arriving in 2025 are the reality show Destination X, which sees contestants embark “on the road trip of a lifetime,” in the network’s words, with no idea where they are heading; and drama The Hunting Party, starring Melissa Roxburgh and about a team of investigators tracking down escapees from a top-secret prison.

Deal or No Deal Island returns for season two in 2025.

Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th anniversary with a three-hour special on Sunday, February 16.

NBC has ordered pilots for dramas Grosse Pointe Garden Society and Suits: L.A., but has not yet decided if they will move on to series.