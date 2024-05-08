Funny Business As NBC Orders ‘Happy’s Place,’ Renews ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’

Reba McEntire and Belissa Escobedo in 'Happy's Place'

NBC said it bolstered its comedy slate by renewing Lopez vs. Lopez and ordering Happy’s Place, starring Reba McEntire.

In Happy’s Place, McEntire’s character inherits her father restaurant and find her new business partner is the half-sister she didn’t know she had.

In addition to McEntire, the multi-cam sitcom stars Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.

Happy’s Place is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott and Reba McEntire.

Lopez vs. Lopez stars George and Mayan Lopez, along with Selenis Leyva, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal

In its second season Lopez vs. Lopez reached nearly 10 million total viewers across all platforms according to NBC,

The show is the highest-indexing broadcast program among English-dominant Hispanic households.

Lopez vs. Lopez is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.