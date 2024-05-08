Funny Business As NBC Orders ‘Happy’s Place,’ Renews ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’
‘Happy’s Place’ stars Reba McEntire
NBC said it bolstered its comedy slate by renewing Lopez vs. Lopez and ordering Happy’s Place, starring Reba McEntire.
In Happy’s Place, McEntire’s character inherits her father restaurant and find her new business partner is the half-sister she didn’t know she had.
In addition to McEntire, the multi-cam sitcom stars Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn.
Happy’s Place is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Writer Kevin Abbott executive produces with Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis, Julie Abbott and Reba McEntire.
Lopez vs. Lopez stars George and Mayan Lopez, along with Selenis Leyva, Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez and Al Madrigal
In its second season Lopez vs. Lopez reached nearly 10 million total viewers across all platforms according to NBC,
The show is the highest-indexing broadcast program among English-dominant Hispanic households.
Lopez vs. Lopez is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.