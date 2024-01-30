NBC Orders Reba McEntire Comedy Pilot
Country singer comes back to sitcom world
NBC has ordered a comedy pilot with Reba McEntire in the lead role. The multicam comedy sees McEntire’s character inherit her father’s restaurant, then discover that she has a new business partner — the half-sister she never knew she had.
Universal Television is producing the show.
McEntire is an executive producer, along with Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis and Julie Abbott.
McEntire knows a bit about running a restaurant. She owns Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma.
Known as the Queen of Country, she has 35 No. 1 singles in her career and has sold more than 58 million albums.
A coach on NBC series The Voice, McEntire starred in Reba, a comedy that was on The WB and The CW from 2001 to 2007. She was also on ABC drama Big Sky: Deadly Trails.
McEntire was on Broadway in a 2001 production of Annie Get Your Gun. Her film credits include Forever Love and Buffalo Girl.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.