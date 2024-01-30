NBC Orders Reba McEntire Comedy Pilot

NBC has ordered a comedy pilot with Reba McEntire in the lead role. The multicam comedy sees McEntire’s character inherit her father’s restaurant, then discover that she has a new business partner — the half-sister she never knew she had.

Universal Television is producing the show.

McEntire is an executive producer, along with Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel, Mindy Schultheis and Julie Abbott.

McEntire knows a bit about running a restaurant. She owns Reba’s Place in Atoka, Oklahoma.

Known as the Queen of Country, she has 35 No. 1 singles in her career and has sold more than 58 million albums.

A coach on NBC series The Voice, McEntire starred in Reba, a comedy that was on The WB and The CW from 2001 to 2007. She was also on ABC drama Big Sky: Deadly Trails.

McEntire was on Broadway in a 2001 production of Annie Get Your Gun. Her film credits include Forever Love and Buffalo Girl.