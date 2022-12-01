Next ABC ‘Superstar’ Special Looks at Reba

Reba McEntire is next up for the Superstar treatment when ABC News airs Superstar: Reba McEntire Thursday, December 8. The Superstar series examines “the mavericks who shaped American culture,” in ABC’s words. Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant, John Ritter, Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Patrick Swayze and George Michael have been previously profiled in the series.

It is the first time Superstar is profiling a living celebrity. The special about the so-called Queen of Country hears from Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Nick Jonas, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Dolly Parton, among others.

“Known for her red hair and sassy style, Reba McEntire is one of the most successful female recording artists in country music history. From her humble beginnings on an Oklahoma cattle ranch to her rise as one of country music’s most influential stars, this one-hour special explores the experiences, triumphs and losses that made Reba McEntire a household name,” said ABC News. “Reba broke barriers and built an entertainment empire by expanding her career to movies, the Broadway stage and television.”

McEntire joined ABC drama Big Sky: Deadly Trails for the current season. The special looks at her relationship with Big Sky co-star Rex Linn, and details how she dealt with the 1991 plane crash that ended the lives of her tour manager and seven members of her band.

Superstar is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer. Episodes are available on Hulu the day after their premiere. ■