Richard Pryor Up Next For ABC’s ‘Superstar’ Series

ABC News will profile Richard Pryor when the next installment of summer series Superstar airs Wednesday, Sept. 1. Superstar examines “the mavericks who shaped American culture,” in ABC’s words. Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant and John Ritter have been profiled.

Superstar: Richard Pryor “explores the iconic comedian’s complex years growing up in a brothel, how he made his way into the world of show business, and how he found his place by breaking barriers with his honest comedy that depicted the realities of Black America,” said ABC. “The primetime event also dives into his issues with drugs, a near-death experience that had a profound impact on him, his multiple sclerosis diagnosis, and his lasting legacy following his death.”

The episode features a Pryor interview with Barbara Walters.

Pryor died in 2005. His comedy albums include Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip and his film work includes Stir Crazy, Silver Streak and Brewster’s Millions.

Superstar episodes can be viewed on Hulu the day after they premiere on ABC.

Superstar is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.