John Ritter To Be Profiled in ABC Special ‘Superstar’

John Ritter, star of ‘70s sitcom Three’s Company, will be the subject when ABC’s Superstar series airs August 25. Superstar examines “the mavericks who shaped American culture,” in ABC’s words. Whitney Houston and Kobe Bryant have been profiled in the four-part series, and Robin Williams is scheduled.

Superstar “chronicles how Ritter became a top comedy icon of the 1970s, how he landed his starring role on the ABC hit Three’s Company, and how he found success as an actor outside of comedy,” said ABC. “The television event also dives into his personal life and sudden and tragic death at just 54 years old that stunned the world.”

Those interviewed in the special include son Jason, first wife Nancy, and actors Suzanne Somers, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kaley Cuoco, Henry Winkler and Raven-Symoné. Superstar will also share Ritter’s interview with Barbara Walters and family videos.

Ritter also starred in ABC comedy 8 Simple Rules. He died in 2003.

The Ritter special airs on ABC at 10 p.m. ET on August 25. It will be on Hulu the next day.

Superstar is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.