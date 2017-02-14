'Three's Company' Cast Chats It Up 40 Years Later

Antenna TV, Tribune’s classic TV multicast network, has gotten some of the old gang back together to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Three’s Company.

Cast members Joyce DeWitt, Richard Kline, Priscilla Barnes and Jenilee Harrison already recorded their interview at KTLA, Tribune’s Los Angeles CW affiliate, during which they discussed behind-the-scenes memories from the series—and its star, John Ritter, who passed away in 2003 at age 54.

Excerpts form the interview will air during the network’s 40-hour Three’s Company marathon, starting at 1 p.m. ET March 11. The full interview will go live that day on Antenna TV’s YouTube channelandon Facebook.