Kobe Bryant Profiled in Next Episode of ABC’s ‘Superstar’

Kobe Bryant is the focus of the second episode of Superstar on ABC, airing Aug. 18. The episode “provides an intimate portrait of one of the most important sports figures of recent times, much of it told in his own words,” said ABC.

Superstar examines “the mavericks who shaped American culture,” in ABC’s words.

Whitney Houston was profiled in the first episode, which aired Aug. 11. There will be four total episodes and Robin Williams will be featured in one.

Produced by ABC News, Superstar comes from the producers of 20/20 and Truth and Lies. Episodes shift to Hulu the day after their premiere.

The Bryant special “follows the evolution of Bryant, from his roots as a gifted young basketball star struggling to find his place to NBA champion, Oscar-winner and proud #girldad,” said ABC. “The one-hour primetime event explores his genius, on and off the court; his triumphs and indiscretions; complications in his personal life, including an accusation of rape at the height of his career; and his tragic death that shocked the world.”

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash early in 2020. Superstar will also look into his family life and his support for women’s basketball.

Jalen Rose, Caron Butler and Tracy McGrady share their insights on Bryant.

David Sloan is senior executive producer on Superstar. Muriel Pearson is executive producer.