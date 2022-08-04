‘Big Sky’ Gets New Title on ABC

ABC drama Big Sky gets something of a name change for season three, as the show is now entitled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. The new season of the David E. Kelley drama starts Wednesday, September 21.

Reba McEntire has joined the cast, which includes Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick and Jensen Ackles.

Big Sky sees private detectives search for sisters who were kidnapped on a remote highway in Montana.

In the upcoming season, private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) and new sheriff Beau Arlen (Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (McEntire) goes awry, the law enforcement trio faces their most formidable mystery yet–“in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree,” according to ABC.

The show is based on The Highway series of books by C.J. Box. ■