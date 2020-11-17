‘Big Sky’ Starts on ABC Nov. 17

Big Sky, a thriller drama about two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana, begins on ABC Nov. 17. David E. Kelley is producing the series, based on a series of novels by C.J. Box.

A pair of private detectives joins forces with one snoop’s estranged wife, an ex-cop, to search for the missing sisters. They realize the sisters are not the only ones missing.

The cast includes Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Brian Geraghty.

Big Sky is executive produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan and Box, and is produced by A+E Studios in association with 20th Century Fox Television.

Kelley is showrunner. He made his name in broadcast but currently has a couple shows, Big Little Lies and The Undoing, at HBO. “When we set forth with ABC, they were really frisky to break their own mold and to present storytelling to the audience that would be more in line with cable or streaming,” he said of Big Sky. “I think this show lends itself to be a great bingeing show.”