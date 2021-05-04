ABC Renews Drama ‘Big Sky’

ABC has renewed David E. Kelley drama Big Sky for season two. Based on The Highway series of books by C.J. Box, the show has Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury in the cast.

Big Sky sees private detectives search for sisters who were kidnapped on a remote highway in Montana.

The series is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Elwood Reid and Ross Fineman, and is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.

Reid, who came on board for the back half of the first season, will showrun season two. Reid was executive producer on FX’s The Bridge, and is exec producer on Nat Geo’s Barkskins and Showtime’s The Chi.

Big Sky grows to a 3.15 rating among viewers 18-49 after 35 days of delayed viewing across linear and digital platforms, according to ABC, averaging over 12 million total viewers.

The first season has 16 episodes. It debuted November 17.

Kelley is behind Love and Death on HBO Max and The Undoing and Big Little Lies on HBO.