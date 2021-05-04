HBO Max Orders David E. Kelley Series ‘Love and Death’

HBO Max has ordered limited series Love and Death, from David E. Kelley and starring Elizabeth Olsen. The series is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles in Texas Monthly. It’s about two church-going couples that enjoy small-town, family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an axe.

Olsen stars in WandaVision on Disney Plus.

Lionsgate is producing Love and Death. Executive producers are David E. Kelley through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Lesli Linka Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

Kelley’s TV work includes The Undoing and Big Little Lies on HBO and Big Sky on ABC.

“We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen,” said Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group. “Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We’re proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max.”