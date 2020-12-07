ABC Orders More ‘Big Sky’

ABC has ordered six more episodes of David E. Kelley drama Big Sky, which will bring the first season to 16 episodes. The series debuted November 17.

Ryan Philippe, John Carroll Lynch, Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury are in the cast.

Based on the book series by C.J. Box, Big Sky follows private detective Cassie Dewell and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt, who join forces to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. They discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, and must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Big Sky is executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton.

The series is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios.