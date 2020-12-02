ABC Again Gives ‘Big Sky’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through Nov. 29.

On the strength of 249.4 million TV ad impressions, an ABC promo for new drama Big Sky tops our chart.

The other traditional broadcaster in the ranking, CBS, promotes its Monday-night lineup of shows, including The Neighborhood and All Rise, in fourth place. Meanwhile, cable networks also serve up multi-purpose spots: Discovery and its siblings (including Animal Planet and Food Network) promote a range of programming in second place, and Freeform hypes some of the movies that are part of its 25 Days of Christmas marathon in third.

Closing out the chart: Hallmark, which gives some love to Hallmark original movie If I Only Had Christmas.

Notably, the Hallmark spot has the highest iSpot Attention Index (128) in our ranking, meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch it all the way through (vs. interrupting it by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Big Sky, ABC

Impressions: 249,399,222

Interruption Rate: 1.51%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,238,857

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,053,301

2) Discovery family of networks, Discovery Inc.

Impressions: 221,822,207

Interruption Rate: 94.79

Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,138,638

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) 25 Days of Christmas, Freeform

Impressions: 211,946,582

Interruption Rate: 93.61

Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,878,902

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $108,301

Impressions: 207,212,392

Interruption Rate: 2.78%

Attention Index: 118 (18% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 92%, Local 7%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $6,996,529

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) If I Only Had Christmas, Hallmark Channel

Impressions: 189,912,950

Interruption Rate: 3.96%

Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $180,815

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $786,672

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).