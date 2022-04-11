Patrick Swayze Next in ABC News ‘Superstar’ Series

Next up in the Superstar series on ABC is Patrick Swayze. Superstar looks at “the mavericks who shaped American culture,” according to ABC News. Swayze is profiled April 14.

Superstar has profiled Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, Whitney Houston and Kobe Bryant, among others.

“Superstar: Patrick Swayze tells the dynamic life story of the American heartthrob—from his upbringing around his mother’s ballet company and her fight against segregation to the high school football injury that set him on his path to stardom,” said ABC News, including roles in Dirty Dancing, Ghost and Roadhouse.

Those interviewed in the episode include Demi Moore, Liam Neeson, Lea Thompson and C. Thomas Howell. The program “provides new insight into Swayze’s courageous spirit, his many talents and the cancer diagnosis that tragically ended his life at the age of 57,” teased ABC News.

David Sloan is senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson is executive producer. ■