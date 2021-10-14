Robin Williams Profiled in ABC News’ ‘Superstar’ Series
Comedian follows Richard Pryor, Whitney Houston in the series
Robin Williams will be profiled when the next episode of Superstar airs on ABC Oct. 20. ABC News defines the series as a look at “the mavericks who shaped American culture.” Williams follows Richard Pryor, Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant and John Ritter in the series.
“The new episode recounts his life through Williams’ own voice, describing ‘the spark of madness’ which defined his life,” according to ABC News. “From his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his meteoric rise on Mork & Mindy, the one-hour special explores the experiences that made Williams into a one-of-a-kind talent and reveals what gave voice to the characters in his mind.”
The special features interviews with Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone and other comedians.
It also explores his personal struggles, including substance abuse and depression, and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia.
Williams died by suicide in 2014.
Episodes are on Hulu the day after they premiere.
Superstar is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.