Robin Williams Profiled in ABC News’ ‘Superstar’ Series

Robin Williams will be profiled when the next episode of Superstar airs on ABC Oct. 20. ABC News defines the series as a look at “the mavericks who shaped American culture.” Williams follows Richard Pryor, Whitney Houston, Kobe Bryant and John Ritter in the series.

“The new episode recounts his life through Williams’ own voice, describing ‘the spark of madness’ which defined his life,” according to ABC News. “From his early days in the San Francisco Bay Area comedy scene to his meteoric rise on Mork & Mindy, the one-hour special explores the experiences that made Williams into a one-of-a-kind talent and reveals what gave voice to the characters in his mind.”

The special features interviews with Margaret Cho, Howie Mandel, Lewis Black, Jimmie Walker, Paula Poundstone and other comedians.

It also explores his personal struggles, including substance abuse and depression, and his battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Williams died by suicide in 2014.

Episodes are on Hulu the day after they premiere.

Superstar is produced by ABC News. David Sloan is senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson is executive producer.