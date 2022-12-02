NBC Orders More ‘Lopez vs Lopez’

NBC has picked up an additional nine episodes of rookie comedy Lopez vs Lopez, bringing the season total to 22. George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez are in the cast.

Lopez vs Lopez tells the story of an old-school Latino who moves in with his Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship. The two don’t always see eye to eye. According to NBC, “It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.”

Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal are also in the cast.

The show premiered in November. The pilot drew 7.6 million viewers on linear and digital platforms.

Debby Wolfe created Lopez vs Lopez, and is the showrunner. She executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg and Katie Newman.

Lopez vs Lopez is produced by Universal Television, in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts. ■