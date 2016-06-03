TV Land Renews Comedy ‘Lopez’

TV Land has ordered a second season of Lopez, starring and executive produced by performer George Lopez. Lopez airsWednesdays at 10 p.m. and season one concludes June 22.

Lopez is loosely based on the comedian’s life. He’s done the semi-autobiographical thing a few times before, playing “George Lopez” on ABC comedy George Lopez, and “George” on FX series Saint George. He also hosted Lopez Tonight on TBS from 2009 to 2011.

“This one is the most like me, and the most like the people around me,” he told B&C before season one of Lopez aired.

Lopez is also executive produced and written by John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, and Michael Rotenberg of 3 Arts Entertainment too is an exec producer alongside Troy Miller, who directed all episodes of season one and produced the show via Dakota Pictures.