NBC Shares Fall Schedule

NBC has shared its 2022-2023 schedule in advance of its upfront presentation May 16. Monday has The Voice, with Camila Cabello joining Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton on the panel, and host Carson Daly. Quantum Leap is in the Monday 10 p.m. slot.

Tuesday has The Voice and La Brea, then the final season of New Amsterdam. Wednesday offers Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Dick Wolf holds down Thursday too, with Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

On Friday, it’s Capitol One College Bowl with Peyton Manning, then Dateline NBC. In November, George Lopez comedy Lopez vs. Lopez leads into Dwayne Johnson comedy Young Rock on Fridays.

Sunday has NBC Sunday Night Football.

All network shows stream the next day on Peacock.

“While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we’re also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success,” said Frances Berwick, chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch.”

The holiday season offers movie Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. Miley Cyrus hosts Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

“We’re continuing to invest in content for NBC that not only has the huge broad appeal that defines the platform, but also the ability to continue to find fans across our platforms following its broadcast debut; a strategy we’ve already seen a lot of success with this season,” said Susan Rovner, chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We're very excited by the new additions to our lineup, which we believe will super-serve our linear audience. In addition, we will continue to develop and order pilots, all of which will help strengthen a robust year-round season.”

The midseason offers season ten of The Blacklist, and the return of comedies American Auto and Grand Crew for season two. Night Court, with John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch, premieres as well.

Unscripted fare for the midseason and summer includes game show The Wheel, hosted by Michael McIntyre, Million Dollar Island, with 100 contestants building alliances, Jimmy Fallon musical competition series That’s My Jam, game show The Wall and Dick Wolf docuseries LA Fire and Rescue.

Picked up to pilot by NBC are Blank Slate, Found, Irrational, Unbroken and an untitled Mike Daniels drama. ■