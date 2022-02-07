NBC Orders More 'That's My Jam'

NBC has ordered a second season of That’s My Jam. Jimmy Fallon hosts the music and comedy variety game show, inspired by games seen on The Tonight Show, which Fallon hosts.

Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing in a series of music, dance and trivia games and raising money for charity.

Season one guests include Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, all of The Voice, along with Terry Crews, Chance the Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, Kate Hudson, Bebe Rexha and others.

The series premiered in early January.

That’s My Jam is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers.

Past episodes are on Peacock. ■