Mike McClain, WOFL-WRBW Orlando GM, Sets Retirement, and Jeff Maloney Expands Role

With the retirement of Mike McClain as senior VP and general manager of WOFL-WRBW Orlando, Jeff Maloney has been named senior VP and regional general manager of the Fox Television Stations properties in Florida. He is the senior VP and general manager of WTVT Tampa Bay and adds oversight of WOFL-WRBW and WOGX Gainesville.

Maloney starts in the expanded role July 9 and will report to Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy.

McClain announced his retirement June 13.

“We would like to thank Mike for his exceptional loyalty and flexibility with over four decades of dedication to Fox and congratulate him on a seasoned career of success across multiple markets,” Abernethy said. “Throughout his long tenure here, Jeff has proven the ability to build high-achieving teams, so we are confident he will continue his tradition of excellence with the addition of Orlando.”

McClain has been with Fox Television Stations since 1980. He took over as senior VP and general manager of WOFL-WRBW and WOGX in 2019. Prior to that, he was VP and general manager of WJZY-WMYT Charlotte. Before that, McClain was VP and news director at WAGA Atlanta and WTVT Tampa Bay.

McClain also spent 27 years with WBRC Birmingham, starting as a news photographer and moving up to VP and news director.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed to work with the most talented people across the southeast,” McClain said. “I’m proud of our team here at Fox 35 Orlando and grateful for all the growth we’ve had, knowing that in my retirement Jeff will build upon the momentum we have to take them to new heights.”

Maloney has been with FTS for 31 years, spending the last 21 with WTVT. Since 2010, he has been senior VP/general manager of the station, also overseeing the Fox Graphics Hub. Before that, he spent seven years as the station’s VP of sales. Maloney earlier spent nearly a decade in sales positions at KSTU Salt Lake City.

“I am honored to be entrusted with the opportunity to lead WOFL-WRBW and WOGX’s teams of experienced and professional journalists and marketers while continuing at the helm of WTVT and the Fox Graphics Hub,” Maloney said. “I remain committed to bringing quality news, content and innovation to all of central Florida.”