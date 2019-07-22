Mike McClain Named VP/GM at Fox’s Orlando Stations

Mike McClain has been named vice president and general manager of Fox-owned WOFL-WRBW Orlando, and WOGX Gainesville. He had been VP and general manager of Fox’s WJZY-WMYT Charlotte since October 2018. He starts in Orlando immediately.

“A Fox Television Stations veteran of over 30 years, Mike has proven himself to be a general manager and news director who knows how to build high-achieving teams that deliver strong results,” said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

Prior to his time in Charlotte, McClain was VP/news director at WAGA Atlanta for eight years. Before that, he was news director at WTVT Tampa. He also spent 27 years at WBRC Birmingham, working his way up to news director.

“I am honored to be returning to Central Florida and look forward to leading the Fox 35 team and creating unique and compelling local content for our viewers,” McClain said.