Schneider Named GM at WAGA; Maloney Takes Over WTVT

WTVT Tampa VP/General Manager Bill Schneider has been named vice president and general manager at Fox-owned WAGA Atlanta, effective August 23rd. Schneider worked at WAGA prior to his time atop the Tampa station; he was v.p./director of sales in Atlanta for five years. Schneider succeeds Gene McHugh, who has retired.

"During his nearly thirteen years with the Fox Television Stations, Bill has proven time and again that he is an excellent leader who gets results," Fox Television Stations (FTS) CEO Jack Abernethy. "Bill has moved several times for FTS and we are happy that he can finally go home."

Schneider previously spent nearly six years as vice president and general manager at KDVR Denver.

"I am honored for the opportunity to work alongside the talented team at WAGA FOX 5 and look forward to taking on this new role," he said.

Jeff Maloney has been named Schneider's successor as v.p./general manager at WTVT, also effective August 23. WTVT too is Fox-owned.

"Over the last fifteen years, Jeff has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the Fox Television Stations sales team," said Abernethy. "It is fortunate when succession planning allows for the best candidate to come from within."

Maloney spent seven years as v.p. of sales at WTVT. Prior to that, he logged nearly ten years in sales positions at KSTU Salt Lake City.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead our station as we continue to do great things here in Tampa Bay," said Maloney.

Fox Television Stations is comprised of 27 stations in 18 markets.