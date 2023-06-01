Meridith Mulkey Named Sports Director at KHBS-KHOG in Arkansas

Meridith Mulkey has been named sports director at KHBS-KHOG Fort Smith-Fayetteville. She joined the stations, known as 40/29, as sports anchor/reporter in July 2022.

An ABC affiliate owned by Hearst Television, KHBS-KHOG, twin channels on either side of the market, is home to 40/29 News, Hog Wild Sports and Friday Frenzy.

“Since her arrival Meridith has excelled at covering the Razorbacks, the SEC Conference, high school and every sport in between,” said 40/29 News Director Colleen Clement. “Meridith will provide excellent leadership in her new role as she and the sports team cover the Razorbacks and our diverse sports market.”

Prior to joining KHBS-KHOG, Mulkey spent two years at WTVY in Dothan, Alabama, where she anchored sports during the week, in addition to doing sports reports as a multimedia journalist.

Mulkey succeeds Mitch Roberts as the sports director at KHBS-KHOG.

Fort Smith-Fayetteville, located in Arkansas, is DMA No. 97.