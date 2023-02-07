Gray Promotes Robby Thomas, Valerie Russel To General Manager

Gray Television said it named Robby Thomas as general manager of WIS-TV, Columbia South Carolina, and Valerie Russell general manager of the company’s stations in Dothan, Alabama, WTVY-TV and WRGX-TV, effective February 13.

Thomas had been GM at WTVY and WRGX for the past three years. He’s been in the business for 19 years, starting as a broadcast journalist.

Thomas succeeds Lyle Schultze, who is no longer with the company.

Russell succeeds Thomas at WIS. For the past two years, she’s been the stations’ general sales manager. Under her, the station posted records for local direct business and digital revenue, Gray said.

Russell began her career as a morning show producer at WOLO-TV in Columbia. ■