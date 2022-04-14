Majestic Storm, Weather Anchor, Shifts to KHBS-KHOG Fort Smith

Majestic Storm has been named weekday morning weather anchor at KHBS-KHOG in Fort Smith-Fayetteville, Arkansas. Hearst Television owns the stations, which are affiliated with ABC and The CW.

Storm starts in Arkansas later this month. She comes from Spokane, where she worked at KHQ and KAYU, and also worked on KULR Billings’ Wake Up Montana program.

“Majestic’s addition enhances our commitment to provide the most comprehensive weather coverage around the clock,” said KHBS/KHOG-TV News Director Colleen Clement. “Whether it’s on-air, online or our mobile app, 40/29 Get Ready Weather has viewers covered 24/7.”

Fort Smith-Fayetteville is DMA No. 95.

Storm graduated from Washington State University and is working toward her bachelors degree in meteorology at Mississippi State University.

Her Twitter bio reads, “Yes, it's my real name!” ■