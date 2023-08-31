Maureen Fitzpatrick Departs As EP of NBCU’s ‘Access Hollywood’

Maureen Fitzpatrick, executive producer of NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood and Access Daily, is leaving the company after five years, an NBCU spokeswoman confirmed late Wednesday.

Also departing is Justin Batey, who served as senior executive in charge of production.

Fitzpatrick joined Access Hollywood as a consultant in 2018 and began executive producing the show in March 2019. That fall, the main telecast’s name reverted back to Access Hollywood, after having been changed to just Access in 2017 under former executive producer Rob Silverstein, and Access Live became Access Daily. Access Hollywood’s main host, Mario Lopez, also came over from Warner Bros.’ Extra in 2019, while Extra hired former Access Hollywood host Billy Bush that same year. Both Access Hollywood and Access Daily have been renewed through 2025. Another spin-off, All Access, which was tested on six NBC-owned stations and focused on true-crime and human-interest stories, aired from 2019-21.

During her time at NBCU, Fitzpatrick also developed and oversaw production for Oxygen’s Crime Time pilot and for syndicated series Judge Jerry, which starred Jerry Springer and aired from 2019-22. Judge Jerry still airs on TV stations as part of NBCU's court-and-talk offering that packages repeats of Judge Jerry and long-running talk show Jerry Springer.

Prior to joining NBCU, Fitzpatrick worked in development at CBS Television Distribution (now CBS Media Ventures), where she developed and executive produced Judge Judy spinoff Hot Bench from 2014-17. She then launched Tegna’s Daily Blast Live in 2017. Before coming to CBS, Fitzpatrick worked as senior vice president of comedy development at Fremantle.

