Mario Lopez to Join ‘Access Hollywood’

Mario Lopez joins Access Hollywood and daytime show Access Daily as host September 9. Lopez has signed an overall development and producing deal for scripted and alternative programming with Universal Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio.

Access Hollywood and Access Daily are produced by NBC Subsidiary (KNBC-TV), Inc. and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

Kit Hoover is host of Access Hollywood, and Scott Evans is senior correspondent and Sibley Scoles is correspondent.

Hoover and Evans host Access Daily.

“Mario is a multi-talented television personality,” said Tracie Wilson, executive VP, creative affairs, NBCUniversal Domestic TV Distribution. “Drawing from his experience as an entertainment TV and radio host, actor, author and, of course, a father and husband, Mario brings a fresh voice and perspective with creative ideas to our business. Our viewers know him and love him, and we are so excited to have him as a part of the NBCUniversal family.”

Lopez hosts the iHeartMedia radio shows On with Mario Lopez and iHeartRadio Countdown with Mario Lopez, boxing podcast The 3 Knockdown Rule and travel food show Food Quest on A&E, and is host and producer of HGTV series Supersize My Pool. Lopez co-created and is executive producer of Netflix series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.

He was a host on newsmag Extra.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Mario’s caliber join our Access team,” said Maureen FitzPatrick, senior executive producer of Access Hollywood and Access Live. “Mario has grown up in the business and is able to offer our viewers a unique insight on the latest Hollywood headlines. Additionally, as a husband and father of three young children, he has a respect for the daytime audience who are looking for a break in their hectic lives with uplifting stories of everyday people transforming their lives and making a difference in their communities.”

Access Hollywood is in its 23rd season. Mike Marson and Stewart Bailey are executive producers.

Access Daily is in its ninth. Julie Cooper executive produces.

“I have long admired the team at NBCUniversal and all the shows being produced,” Lopez said. “I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to join in that success and develop scripted and alternative projects on their many creative platforms.”

