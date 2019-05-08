Billy Bush to Host Rebranded 'ExtraExtra'

Billy Bush will be the new host of Warner Bros.’ rebranded news magazine ExtraExtra as the show heads over to Fox owned stations in seven major markets — including New York and Los Angeles — when it starts season 26 on Sept. 9.

“Billy is the consummate journalist with extensive celebrity industry contacts and reach,” said senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey in a statement. “No one does more illuminating interviews and in-depth stories than him. He’s the perfect host as we reinvent Extra for a new generation. I’m thrilled to welcome him back to television.”

Meanwhile, Mario Lopez, who has hosted Extra since 2008, is expected to move to NBCUniversal to join Kit Hoover as host of Access and Access Live, taking the slot recently vacated by Natalie Morales, according to several sources. NBC also is said to be looking at launching a live true-crime series to fill the slots being vacated by Extra in those seven markets. Neither Lopez’ move nor the new show has been officially confirmed by either Warner Bros. or NBCUniversal, however, and Lopez’ contract with Extra runs through this summer.

Bush previously hosted Access Hollywood from 2004 to 2016 and Access Hollywood Live from 2010 to 2016. He departed Access in 2016 to become host of the third hour of Today, but that assignment ended abruptly after the now infamous video of Bush talking to Donald Trump in 2005 on the Access set was released in October 2016. That video featured Trump saying lewd things about women, and specifically Bush's co-host Nancy O'Dell, while Bush laughed and egged him on.

Bush briefly worked as a freelance correspondent for Extra out of New York. He also hosted nationally syndicated radio program, The Billy Bush Show, for six years.

In its new iteration, ExtraExtra will be produced from a new, modern set at The Burbank Studios in Burbank, Calif., where the show’s offices are currently located. ExtraExtra’s team of correspondents will continue to report from New York and Los Angeles, as well as from new bureaus in Nashville and Las Vegas.

ExtraExtra is helmed by senior executive producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey and executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel. The show is produced by Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.