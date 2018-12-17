'Extra' Moving to Fox Television Stations in Seven Top Markets Next Fall

Warner Bros.’ access magazine, Extra, will move off of NBC owned stations and on to the Fox Television Stations in seven major markets starting this fall, said Frank Cicha, senior vice president, programming, FTS, and Ken Werner, president, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The show will change markets in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Orlando and Charlotte. It already airs on Fox owned stations in Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Detroit, bringing the total to ten. Overall, Extra is cleared in 93% of the country.

“This deal is a win-win for two companies with a strong history together,” said Cicha in a statement. “Extra fits right into our day and date strategy and the stations will be ready to ensure its continued success. While it’s targeted primarily for big time periods, it can run all over the place and we’ll take advantage of that. And, there will be great opportunities to work with our news departments as well.”

“We at Warner Bros. are thrilled to continue to expand our programing partnership with the Fox stations,” said Werner, also in a statement. “They are at the forefront of successfully meeting the challenges of the television environment by creating destinations in their local communities for live compelling programming. Extra is the perfect franchise to add to their line-up bringing a unique angle on the events of the day in the entertainment industry.”

Extra, which is now in its 25th season, is hosted by Mario Lopez with co-hosts Tanika Ray, Renee Bargh, and AJ Calloway as co-hosts and Mark Wright as correspondent. Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey is senior executive producer with executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel. The show has bureaus in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas and is looking to open another one in Nashville next year.