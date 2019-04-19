Natalie Morales Exiting 'Access'

Just weeks after long-time Access executive producer Rob Silverstein was transitioned off of the entertainment magazine, co-host Natalie Morales also is departing.

Kit Hoover, who has been with the show since 2010, will remain, as will Scott Evans, who became co-host of Access Live last summer. Hoover and Evans will co-host both shows for the immediate future.

Last month, Silverstein exited the program he had been executive producing for the past 20 years and Maureen FitzPatrick, who had been consulting with NBCUniversal on both Access and Access Live for the past year, was named executive producer of both programs. Prior to that, FitzPatrick launched Daily Blast Live for Tegna, and Hot Bench, which was created by Judge Judy Sheindlin, for CBS Television Distribution.

Morales moved to the West Coast to join Access and Access Live in 2016 after Billy Bush was shown the door after the famous “grab them by the p——y” video with soon-to-be President Donald J. Trump surfaced.

Morales also serves as West Coast anchor for NBC’s Today and correspondent for Dateline and she will remain in both of those posts.

She sent the following memos to the Access staff on Friday morning:

To my dear Access family:

And I do mean family! I have had a wonderful 3 years here with you and will treasure the memories and good times! Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and for always bringing your A-game. I have so much to be grateful for and can’t name all of you… but I do have to especially thank Kit, Scott, Sibley and Liliana for making it always a fun day “at work.” And thanks to our incredible producers, crew, assistants, wardrobe, hair and makeup teams.. I mean truly, I have a long list and hope to thank you each personally. Keep being the little engine that could!

As an Air Force brat who has had to say goodbye one too many times in my life.. I prefer to say see you all later … and by later I mean on the next red carpet or on the lot! I’m just a few studio gates away after all. Please stay in touch!

All my best.

Natalie