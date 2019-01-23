Scott Evans Named Co-Host of 'Access Live'

Scott Evans is joining Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover as full-time co-host of NBCUniversal’s Access Live, the live one-hour spin-off of NBCU’s Access, formerly Access Hollywood, said NBCUniversal on Wednesday during NATPE 2019 in Miami.

Evans came to Access in 2015 as a correspondent, and since then he’s covered major red carpet and entertainment events. He’s also interviewed such stars Oprah Winfrey, Denzel Washington, Kobe Bryant, Luke Bryan, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Will Smith and Heidi Klum. In addition to his duties on Access, he also will host the upcoming third season of Jennifer Lopez’ World of Dance on NBC.

Evans began his entertainment career as the youngest person ever to host the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever home games. He then continued his career as a reporter for multiple outlets, including on his home state station of WISH Indianapolis, One Minute News in Los Angeles and as anchor for Channel One News in New York.

Access Live tapes at Terrace Studios, adjacent to the Universal Studios lot, in Universal City, Calif. The senior production team includes executive producer Rob K. Silverstein, senior producers Claudia Eaton and Mike Marson, supervising producer Ryan Patterson and coordinating producer Stephen Harding.

Access Live is produced by NBC Subsidiary (KNBC-TV), Inc. and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.

