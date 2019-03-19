Maureen FitzPatrick Named Executive Producer of 'Access,' 'Access Live'

Maureen FitzPatrick has been named executive producer of NBCUniversal’s Access and Access Live, said Tracie Wilson, executive VP, creative affairs, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution on Tuesday.

Former executive producer Rob Silverstein -- who was named executive producer of Access Hollywood in 1999 and who launched Access Hollywood Live in 2010 -- will remain at NBCUniversal under a first-look development deal.

“Maureen is an extremely talented and creative producer with extensive experience and a proven track record in navigating many different dayparts and genres,” said Wilson in a statement. “We are looking forward to her creative insight and expertise as we build upon the success of these long-standing and iconic programs.”

“I’ve had a wonderful experience working with the NBCUniversal development and syndication group this past year and am honored to join the talented and hardworking Access and Access Live teams,” FitzPatrick said, also in a statement. “The Access brand has become the gold standard and I’m excited to take its legacy to the next level with innovative new ideas that give viewers even more ways to connect with all their favorite entertainment stories.”

FitzPatrick joined NBCUniversal early last year as a development and creative executive where she worked as a consultant for both shows, developed several concepts and pilots for the syndication division and oversaw the development and pilot production of the nationally syndicated series Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, which is set to debut this fall.

Prior to that, FitzPatrick helped Tegna launch its daily syndicated news series, DailyBlastLive, in 2017. She also worked closely with Judge Judy Sheindlin in 2014 to launch and executive produce court strip Hot Bench, which was created by Sheindlin.

FitzPatrick had been executive VP at CBS Television Distribution from 2012-14 where she oversaw nine of the division’s syndicated series. Prior to that, she was senior VP of comedy development at FremantleMedia.