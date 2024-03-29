Marian Pittman Named WSB Atlanta General Manager, and Expands Corporate Role

Marian Pittman, Cox Media Group executive VP of production & innovation, has been promoted to president of content at Cox in addition to general manager of WSB Atlanta. She succeeds Ray Carter at the station, when he retires April 1.

“Marian possesses an unmatched knowledge of broadcast television, and there is no greater advocate for local news and investigative journalism,” said Dan York, CMG president and CEO. “She’s the right leader to help WSB-TV build on its extraordinary legacy of journalistic integrity, operational excellence, and service to the people and businesses of Atlanta.”

Pittman started her career at WSOC Charlotte, then moved on to WHIO Dayton, WFTV Orlando and WSB, where she was news director from 2006 to 2012, and then station manager in 2012 and 2013.

All are part of Cox.

In 2014, Pittman was promoted to corporate as Cox Media Group VP of news and marketing. She later rose to executive VP.

An ABC affiliate, WSB is a ratings powerhouse in Atlanta.

“I’m proud to return to WSB-TV to lead a station and team with such a storied history and reputation for positively impacting viewers and communities,” Pittman said. “WSB-TV continually demonstrates what can happen when a group of people focus on a shared purpose of serving their community and clients. It’s an honor and privilege to continue cultivating that culture and to rejoin such a winning team.”