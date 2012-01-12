Pittman Named WSB Station Manager, Dreaden to News Director

Marian Pittman, WSB Atlanta news director, was named station manager at the Cox Media Group outlet, with WSB's longtime managing editor Mike Dreaden succeeding Pittman as newsroom chief.

Pittman will be more involved in the overall strategic decision making for the direction of the market-leading station, according to Tim McVay, WSB vice president and general manager, overseeing news, programming, public affairs, and engineering.

"Marian will provide strategic direction as we all work together to position Channel 2 for the future," said McVay. "We want to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities we have with Cox Media Group's assets in the Atlanta market. Marian is the perfect leader to take on this new role. She will remain an important leader for our news operation as she adds her support, creativity and leadership to other key areas of the television station and CMG."

Pittman has worked for Cox for 23 years, starting at WSOC Charlotte.

"We'll be working hard to maintain Channel 2's number one position and history of excellence in the Atlanta market," said Pittman. "We will remain a strong community leader and build for the future as our industry evolves. I'm honored to be part of such an outstanding team here at WSB-TV."

Dreaden has been WSB's managing editor for 13 years.

"Mike has shown us he is a top flight news manager and will provide continuity of leadership within our newsroom," said McVay. "We have tremendous confidence in Mike's leadership, editorial judgment and knowledge of what it takes to be WSB-TV's news director."