Jane Williams Named Cox Media Group EVP of TV

Jane Williams has been named executive VP of television at Cox Media Group (CMG), while Kim Guthrie has been appointed executive VP of radio. Both report to Bill Hoffman, CMG president.

"Both are proven CMG leaders and are highly respected throughout the media industry," Hoffman said. "Kim and Jane, along with our local leadership, have ensured our broadcast stations' ongoing success, and I am honored to have them in these vitally-strategic executive positions."

CMG also named Marian Pittman VP of news and marketing for television.

Guthrie currently oversees all of CMG's radio markets. She was named senior VP of radio in 2012 and prior to that was CMG Group VP, overseeing television and radio properties in several markets.

A former TV news anchor, Guthrie joined Cox Radio in 1998 as VP/general manager for its Long Island, N.Y., properties and has been regional VP for Cox Radio.

Williams oversees all of CMG's television markets and will manage syndicated programming for the stations. She was named senior VP of television in 2012 and prior to that was publisher of the Austin American-Statesman. She started at Cox's WSB Atlanta in 1988 as an account executive.

Pittman will report to Williams. She comes from WSB, where she was station manager.

"We are thrilled to have Marian lead our television news and marketing efforts," Williams said. "She is the consummate news professional and has been an integral leader in one of the most successful, legendary local news operations in the country and will now work with all of our television properties as we build for the future in a rapidly changing media environment."