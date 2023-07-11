Kyle Grimes, WCVB Boston GM, Expands Role at Hearst TV

Hearst Television has promoted Kyle I. Grimes, president and general manager of WCVB Boston, adding VP, New England, to his role. Grimes will continue to oversee WCVB and will add corporate oversight of WMTW-WPXT Portland-Auburn, Maine; WMUR Manchester, New Hampshire; and WPTZ-WNNE Plattsburgh, New York-Burlington, Vermont.

The general managers of these stations will report to him. He starts in the expanded role July 11.

“We are fortunate to have strong operators at our television stations and Kyle has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership in every assignment,” Hearst TV president Michael J. Hayes said. “With intimate knowledge of the region as a general manager in two of the properties, this additional responsibility is a natural transition for him and for Hearst Television. The alignment enables us to continue capitalizing on our regional strength, thereby maximizing our opportunity and presence in New England.”

Grimes took over WCVB, a market powerhouse, in 2020 after Bill Fine retired. He previously was president and general manager of WGAL Harrisburg-Lancaster (PA). Before that, Grimes was president and general manager of WPTZ-WNNE. He had previously been news director at WPTZ-WNNE and at WPBF West Palm Beach.

Grimes began his career at Hearst TV’s KSBW Monterey/Salinas and then KCRA-KQCA Sacramento.

He has spent his entire career within Hearst Television.