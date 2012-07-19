Grimes Succeeds Sands as WPTZ-WNNE GM

Kyle Grimes, WPBF West Palm Beach news director, will succeed Paul Sands as president and general manager at WPTZ-WNNE in Plattsburgh and Burlington when Sands retires at the end of the year. That will wrap up a 38-year career for Sands.

"Today's announcement takes on special significance, with Kyle Grimes succeeding his one-time mentor Paul Sands at the helm of our stations," said David Barrett, president and CEO of Hearst Television. "Paul has had an outstanding television career spanning 38 years and serving as the president of WPTZ/WNNE since 1998. Prior to his service with Hearst Television, Paul's distinguished career includes positions as a news executive with several of our industry's most prominent companies and stations. We are proud of his steady leadership contributions at WPTZ/WNNE over the past 14 years, and we join his staff, friends, and colleagues in wishing him good health and happiness in the years to come."

Grimes was the stations' news director from 2005 to 2008. He's been news director at Hearst's WPBF since 2008.

"Kyle has gained a great deal of experience in his 13 years at Hearst," Barrett said. "He understands how important local news and community service are to the success of local TV stations. We are confident that he'll be an outstanding successor to Paul who, along with his talented team at WPTZ/WNNE, has done such an excellent job serving the communities and advertisers in the Plattsburgh, NY/Burlington, Vt., regions."