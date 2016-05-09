Kyle Grimes to Head WGAL Lancaster, Pa.

Kyle Grimes, who runs Hearst’s pair of NBC affiliates serving Burlington, Vt.-Plattsburgh, N.Y., will become president and general manager of the group’s WGAL Lancaster, Pa. starting July 1.

Grimes has been president and general manager WPTZ/WNNE since 2012, his most recent position in a 17-year career with Hearst Television, according to a group spokesman. Grimes has a background in news, having served as news director at WPTZ/WNNE and WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla.

Grimes will be replacing John Humphries, who is moving from WGAL to the Hearst-owned NBC affiliate WYFF Greenville, S.C.