KRON Anchor Pam Moore Announces Retirement

Pam Moore, longtime anchor at KRON San Francisco, has announced her retirement. She’s been anchoring at KRON4 since 1991, and currently anchors early evening news.

“Pam has made a tremendous positive impact in the Bay Area and will continue to do so,“ Jim Rose, VP and general manager of KRON, said. “She has been a gracious and supportive advocate for the underserved and has generously spent much of her time giving back to local organizations and communities.”

From Detroit, Moore graduated from the University of Michigan. She began her broadcasting career as a news reporter at WJLB Radio in Detroit. She has also worked in Dallas, Louisville, Los Angeles and Boston.

“Over the past three decades, Pam’s care for our community, as well as her unwavering commitment to accuracy and fairness has earned the trust of our viewers and the respect of all who have worked in the KRON newsroom,” Josh Palefsky, KRON news director, said. “Pam is the journalist that all who are coming into our industry should aspire to become. Pam’s legacy, mentorship, and kindness will continue to shape our coverage for many years. We thank her for an exceptional career at KRON.”

Nexstar Media Group owns KRON, the MyNetworkTV affiliate in DMA No. 10.

KRON did not specify Moore’s farewell date.

A career highlight for Moore was her work on KRON’s five-part news series “About Race,” which garnered numerous awards, including a George Foster Peabody Award and the Pew Center Batten Prize for Civic Journalism.

"Throughout my career, but particularly the years at KRON, I have had the chance to work with and learn from some of the best of the best in journalism,“ Moore said. “Many people have become like family to me.”

Moore will focus on volunteer work after she retires. “I’m humbled to have shared this career with so many,“ she said. “This was not an easy decision, but my faith confirmed it’s time. It’s been a real blessing.”