KRON San Francisco Debuts ‘LIVE! In the Bay’ June 6

KRON San Francisco premieres LIVE! In the Bay Monday, June 6. The one-hour lifestyle show will air weekdays live at 1 p.m. LIVE! In the Bay “will highlight local events, small businesses, interesting people, and the latest in entertainment,” said KRON. The show will incorporate audience interaction, allowing viewers to weigh in on trending topics, vote in daily polls, ask an expert, and even meet a celebrity or two, KRON promises.

“We are thrilled to bring yet another live, local program to the Bay Area,” said Jim Rose, VP and general manager, KRON. “With already 13 hours of local news a day, LIVE! In the Bay will offer our viewers the fun, interesting and entertaining stories that make our Bay Area so special.”

Olivia Horton hosts. “I look forward to learning and sharing more about the communities, culture, food and stories that make the Bay Area one of the best places to live in the country while leaving a positive impact wherever I go,” she said.

Ken Maccarone joined KRON in March as executive producer, focused on developing the new program. “We’re looking to elevate, inspire and entertain the Bay Area in a way they may not have thought of before,” he said.

LIVE! in the Bay will be simulcast on KRON-ON, the Nexstar station’s 24/7 live streaming app. ■