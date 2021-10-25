Josh Palefsky Named KRON San Francisco News Director
Bay Area native takes over Nexstar newsroom
Josh Palefsky has been named news director at KRON San Francisco. He joined KRON as a producer in 2011 and was named assistant news director in 2019.
“Josh’s intellect and savvy combined with being a Bay Area native make him the perfect choice to take our organization forward,” said Jim Rose, VP and general manager of KRON 4.
KRON is part of Nexstar. In August, Palefsky was executive producer of Nexstar’s governor recall debate, which aired across the state of California.
“The legacy of KRON 4 News in the Bay Area runs deep, and I am proud to lead this great team into the future while serving our community in the best way possible as the media landscape continues to evolve,” said Palefsky.
KRON has the 24/7 live news streaming app KRONon.
