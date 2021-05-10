Nexstar Names Jim Rose GM for San Francisco Operations

Nexstar Media named Jim Rose VP and general manager of its San Francisco operations, including KRON-TV, effective May 17.

Rose, who had been president and general manager of Tegna’s KING 5 Media Group in Seattle, succeeds Chris McDonnell, who became VP and GM at WPIX-TV, New York.

He reports to Matthew Rosenfeld, senior VP and regional manager for Nextstar’s broadcasting division.

“Jim has a long track-record of creating unique local content, growing local audiences, and effectively crafting appropriate linear and digital advertising solutions to meet the needs of advertisers and marketers,” said Rosenfeld. “I am confident that his vast broadcasting, content, sales expertise, and commitment to localism will enhance the leadership position of our San Francisco operations, build upon the achievements of the KRON 4 team, and strengthen our overall footprint across the west coast.”

Rose moved to Seattle in 2000 as national sales manager of KONG-TV, KING’s sister station. Before that, he was with KTVX-TV in Salt Lake City and Blair Television in New York.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Nexstar’s team in San Francisco. The impressive commitment to quality journalism at KRON 4 and its strength in broadcast, digital and social media service to Bay Area audiences and advertisers is competitively unparalleled,” said Rose.