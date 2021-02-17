Nexstar Names Chris McDonnell GM of Mission’s WPIX-TV, N.Y.

Nexstar named Chris McDonnell as VP and general manager of WPIX-TV, New York, and its digital operations.

Nexstar acquired WPIX when it bought Tribune Broadcasting, but had to sell it to comply with government regulations. It originally sold WPIX to Scripps, but retained an option to buy back the station and sold that option to Mission Broadcasting for $75 million. Nexstar is effectively running the station under a local programming and marketing agreement with Mission.

McDonnell has been VP and general manager of Nexstar’s KRON-TV, San Francisco, since 2018. He succeeds Bart Feder and reports to Tim Busch, president of broadcast for Nexstar.

At KRON, McDonnell added local newscasts and launched KRONOn.TV, a local 24-hour digital streaming new app. He also started several sports-related programs.

“Chris’ proven leadership experience as a general manager in large metropolitan markets, his innovative approach to developing new local content for viewers and digital users, and his results-driven skillsets, make him the ideal candidate to lead our New York City broadcasting and digital operations and oversee our relationship with Mission Broadcasting,” said Busch.

“During his tenure at KRON-TV, Chris not only revitalized the station’s broadcast and digital operations, community outreach, and content offerings, he demonstrated a deep understanding and natural talent for developing effective cross-platform marketing solutions for advertisers and community partners. His broadcast track record of high performance over 30 years will serve him well in his new leadership role in New York City and within Nexstar.”

Before joining KRON, McDonnell was president of general manager of WSNS-TV, Chicago. He also worked at WMAQ-TV, Chicago, KXAS-TV, Dallas, and KNSD-TV, San Diego.

“I am deeply grateful to Nexstar for giving me the unique opportunity to lead our New York City operations and build upon the legacy of WPIX-TV and PIX11.com,” McDonnell said.

“As the broadcast home of the Yankees and Mets, with a well-deserved reputation for quality exclusive programming and a strong local news team dedicated to serving the community, WPIX-TV has a great foundation for future growth. I am excited by what lies ahead, and I am looking forward to deepening the presence of WPIX-TV and PIX11.com in the communities we serve in the New York City area,” he said.