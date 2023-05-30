KMSP Minneapolis Program ‘The Jason Show’ Gets Summer Run in Chicago

The Jason Show, which has run on Fox-owned KMSP Minneapolis since 2015, will also air on Fox’s WPWR Chicago. Known as My50, WPWR is a MyNetworkTV affiliate. Hosted by KMSP entertainment news anchor Jason Matheson, The Jason Show debuts on WPWR June 5. It will air weekdays at 11 a.m. through August 11.

Matheson interviews celebrities and invites experts into the studio to share their tips on food, fitness and fashion.

“Jason has been brightening mornings throughout the Midwest and beyond for years,” said Marian Davey, senior VP and general manager, KMSP-WFTC. “Now, just like his theme song says, ‘Let’s make it a good day’ for Chicagoland too.”

The Jason Show airs weekdays on KMSP, known as Fox 9, at 10 a.m., and repeats on WFTC, known as Fox 9 Plus, at 1 p.m. Over the past eight years, it has expanded its reach to Eau Claire and LaCrosse, Wisconsin; Rochester and Duluth, Minnesota, and most recently, KZJO Seattle. The show also has had limited runs on Fox-owned stations in Los Angeles, Dallas and Phoenix.

Popular segments on the show include “Fish out of Water," where Matheson goes beyond his comfort zone to attempt the unexpected, and “Hot Dish” cooking pieces. For the WPWR summer run, Matheson will produce a series of stories that spotlights Chicago and connects it to the Twin Cities and the rest of the Midwest.

“I’m so proud to connect my adopted hometown of the Twin Cities with my home of Chicago and bring our own wacky brand of daytime TV to the Windy City,” Matheson said.

The Jason Show is executive produced by Jeff Orcutt and produced by Ted Johnsen.

Matheson joined Fox 9 in 2000 as producer for the daily entertainment segment, “The Buzz,” which aired in the 9 p.m. newscast. He became an on-air presence on Good Day Minnesota, providing pop culture reports and interviewing Hollywood stars. In 2009, when Fox 9 launched entertainment news program Fox 9 Buzz, Matheson was named co-host, as well as co-host for the early morning hours of Fox 9 Morning News.

He also co-hosts the morning radio show Jason & Alexis with Alexis Thompson on KTMY MyTalk 107.1. Before he landed at the Fox stations, Matheson was an entertainment reporter for WCCO Minneapolis.