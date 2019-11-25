KMSP’S ‘Jason Show’ Reaches Beyond Twin Cities

The Jason Show airs daily on KMSP, is syndicated to a handful of other markets and streams on Hulu. Hosted by Fox 9 entertainment news anchor Jason Matheson, The Jason Show features celebrity interviews and guests talking food, fitness and fashion.

“As someone who grew up loving talk shows, I wanted to take the best elements of all my favorites and put them together in a fun and accessible hour,” Matheson said. “The heart of Oprah and the snark of Letterman, but with the Midwest manners of Carson combined with the fun of somebody like James Corden.”

The Jason Show premiered in 2015. It runs 10 a.m. weekdays in Minneapolis-St. Paul, and on KXLT in Rochester, Minnesota (a Fox affiliate owned by SagamoreHill); WLAX-WEUX LaCrosse/Eau Claire, Wisconsin (a Fox affiliate and satellite station owned by Nexstar Media Group); and KBJR in Duluth (an NBC station owned by Quincy Media).

“Jason is really popular up in Duluth,” said KMSP vice president and general manager Sheila Oliver said.

In August 2018, The Jason Show became available on Hulu.

“For 45 minutes, folks can escape with a good laugh,” Matheson said, “and leave feeling better than when they turned us on.”