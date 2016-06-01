Fox Television Stations to Test 'The Jason Show' in Three Additional Markets

The Fox Television Stations will test The Jason Show in three additional markets starting Monday, June 6, said Stephen Brown, executive VP of programming and development for the Fox Television Stations.

"This show is the first of what we hope to be a series of shows developed at our O&O’s. Jason has a dynamic and hilarious personality and we believe it will resonate well beyond the Minneapolis market,” said Brown in a statement.

The Jason Show stars radio deejay Jason Matheson and originally launched on Fox-owned KMSP Minneapolis in August 2015. The show will continue to air on that station at 10 a.m. In addition, it will air on KTTV Los Angeles at 1 p.m., KDFW at 2 p.m. and KSAZ Phoenix at 2 p.m.

Each day, Matheson moves quickly through a variety of segments, including celebrity gossip and lifestyle segments on food, fitness and fashion. Matheson also heads into the field for signature “fish out of water” segments, such as becoming a Civil War reenactor or a zookeeper for a day.

Matheson joined KMSP in 2000 as producer of the station’s daily entertainment segment, "The Buzz," which aired in the station’s 9 p.m. newscast. He soon moved on air, appearing on Good Day Minnesota. He also co-hosted the locally-produced entertainment program, FOX 9 Buzz, that came out of his entertainment news segment. He’s also co-hosted KMSP’s early morning newscasts since 2009.

He also co-hosts Minneapolis morning drive-time radio show, “Jason & Alexis” with Alexis Thompson on KTMY MyTalk 107.1.

The Jason Show is executive produced by Jeff Orcutt and Debra Weeks and produced by Carl Jaeger.

The Jason Show joins Top 30, which also is launching on select Fox owned stations on June 6.