Kerri Cavanaugh Steps Down as WFOR-WBFS Miami News Director

Kerri Cavanaugh, news director at WFOR-WBFS Miami, is stepping down from her position. She’s been on a leave of absence for a personal matter the last few months, and informed station management she will not return.

CBS owns WFOR, which is known as CBS Miami, and independent station WBFS.

Cavanaugh started in Miami in the spring of 2021. She said, in a note to her colleagues, “In taking my time, I’ve realized my journey is heading in a new direction. I want to thank you all for our time together and wish everyone the best! Being your leader these past few years has been an absolute pleasure and I am so grateful I was able to be a part of your lives.”

Kim Voet starts as president and general manager at WFOR-WBFS August 14. She was the long-time news director at WDIV Detroit.

“Together we covered some of the biggest news stories in Miami, Florida, and the country. With every big news event you always showed your passion and dedication,” Cavanaugh added. “I know that with Kim’s leadership, you are all in great hands.”

Andrew Gillfillan, WFOR assistant news director, has also left the station. The departure of Cavanaugh and Gillfillan was previously reported on TVSpy.

Kari Patey, news director at CBS-owned WCCO in the Twin Cities, has been the interim news director at WFOR since Cavanaugh went on leave. After a news director is hired at WFOR, Patey will move into a corporate role as VP of producer development.

Cavanaugh was with the consultancy Magid from 2018 to 2021 and was VP of news at WTTV-WXIN Indianapolis from 2014 to 2018.